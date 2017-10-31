McLeod cardiac patient reunites with staff who saved his life

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A local man was reunited with the staff members who saved his life at McLeod Hospital.

Back in August, Kenny Allen suffered a massive heart attack in the bathroom of the day hospital before being discharged after an unrelated surgery.

The McLeod staff said one of the nurses heard a loud noise from the bathroom and found Allen unresponsive on the floor. It took the staff an hour and a half, two crash carts and over 10 shocks to his heart to revive him.

“I've been a nurse for going on 17 years and worked in ICU for six, and I’ve never seen that many shocks delivered and never seen that many drugs delivered in one code at the time,” said Buddy Freeman, the afternoon supervisor at the day hospital. “I thought several times he was not going to make it. I was sure he was not going to make it and if he did make it, it would be everlasting effect on him that was not good.”

On Tuesday, Allen looked healthy with his wife and other family members as he was greeted with smiles and hugs from the people he called his angels.

“I walk in and see Dr. Cruz and all of them. I mean it’s just ... it’s just amazing,” said Allen. “I don’t know how else to put it. I mean, God has just blessed me so much, in so many ways, and put all these angels that I could never replace.”

Doctors determined a blood clot caused the heart attack. Allen was released from the hospital on Sept. 8. He is now in cardiac rehab and has had no major problems since.

