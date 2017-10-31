Business looks to extra advertising as Glenn's Bay Road project pushed back to summer

A 1-year-old and a 3-year-old child were taken to a Pee Dee hospital after reportedly gaining access to prescription medications.More >>
A 1-year-old and a 3-year-old child were taken to a Pee Dee hospital after reportedly gaining access to prescription medications.More >>
Sandcastle Resort South Beach has a student contract. A lawyer representing the Myrtle Beach hotel tells WMBF News guests who breach that contract, risk losing the $200 security deposit paid on a room. A copy of the contract provided to WMBF News spells out guidelines for personal conduct, property damage and room cleanliness.More >>
Sandcastle Resort South Beach has a student contract. A lawyer representing the Myrtle Beach hotel tells WMBF News guests who breach that contract, risk losing the $200 security deposit paid on a room. A copy of the contract provided to WMBF News spells out guidelines for personal conduct, property damage and room cleanliness.More >>
The former Olympic Gold Medalist has played on basketball courts from the Carolina's to the Mediterranean Coast. She came back to coach at Coker as a means of showing appreciation for many in her native Hartsville.More >>
The former Olympic Gold Medalist has played on basketball courts from the Carolina's to the Mediterranean Coast. She came back to coach at Coker as a means of showing appreciation for many in her native Hartsville.More >>
A local man was reunited with the staff members who saved his life at McLeod Hospital.More >>
A local man was reunited with the staff members who saved his life at McLeod Hospital.More >>
The Grand Strand got into the Halloween spirit in a big way Tuesday night, with many donning costumes to celebrate the holiday.More >>
The Grand Strand got into the Halloween spirit in a big way Tuesday night, with many donning costumes to celebrate the holiday.More >>
Officials in Autauga County are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous and committed a kidnapping that was all caught on camera.More >>
Officials in Autauga County are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous and committed a kidnapping that was all caught on camera.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
The former mayor sent us video of him paddling the young suspect while waiting for police to arrive.More >>
The former mayor sent us video of him paddling the young suspect while waiting for police to arrive.More >>