Business looks to extra advertising as Glenn's Bay Road project pushed back to summer

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Glenn's Bay Road widening and interchange project has been pushed back again.

In light of another delay, at least one area business owner said they suffer the longer construction lingers.

"They avoid the congested area, and when they're driving, they don't see us anymore because the road's been diverted. So, a lot of ... I had somebody come in who said they'd thought we'd gotten torn down. They thought the plaza wasn't here at all. They don't see us, so they don't know to come in. A lot of times, you get people driving by who haven't been here before and they think, 'Oh, we'll just turn off really quick and go, and now you can't," said Miranda Flinchum, the head waitress at the Eggs Up Grill by the road construction.

The owner of the restaurant, which has been there for 16 years, said business is down 23 percent compared to this time last year.

Flinchum said people drive crazy around the area and speed through the light when traffic is bad. Tourists no longer see the restaurant and come in like they used to, she said.

"Well, the customers don't come in, they don't spend the money, they don't tip," she said. "We've noticed not only are sales down, but our personal income is down, you know. It makes it hard to go out and do things on the side. All of our money goes toward our bills, and you know, we're not making enough."

Flinchum said she may be considering a third job soon.

Although Horry County's construction project page still lists the Glenn's Bay Road project with a December finish, the interim county spokesperson said it's wrong.

A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Transportation confirmed Tuesday it's been pushed back from the original December 2017 goal to summer 2018. She said they don't know which month the work will be finished.

Horry County spokeswoman Kelly Brosky said weather and utility relocation is blamed for the delay. Two lane/shoulder closures are expected this week. They are:

There will be a lane closure on Glenn’s Bay Road from U.S. 17 Business to U.S. 17 Bypass for curb and gutter, and storm drain installation Sunday, Oct. 29, through Thursday, Nov. 2, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

There will be a shoulder closure on Glenn’s Bay Road from U.S. 17 Business to U.S. 17 Bypass for curb and gutter work Monday, Oct. 30, through Friday, Nov. 3, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The outside southbound lane on U.S. 17 Bypass will be closed from the intersection at Glenn's Bay Road to St. James Road Thursday, Nov. 2, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for repair work.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.