Plans are for former Longs golf course to feature homes, water park

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Neighbors in the Longs area are speaking out after hearing a new recreation facility and housing development could be coming to the area.

The Horry County Planning and Zoning Commission says the old Black Bear Golf Club off of S.C. 9 could be home to the new development. The 196-acre piece of land could become the home to go-karts, a water park, a campground, and multi- and single family homes.

The planning and zoning director says this area would be the first of its kind in the county.

“I don’t want to hear it from where I am, I’m across the street,” said Ken Martin. “A race track, I’m against for one thing. They’re going to put people in the housing of different ages and they’re going to have to listen to the race track. You got fumes and noise and things like that.

Members of the Horry County Planning and Zoning Commission explain the go-kart track would be about a mile long. They added 10 foot-berms will be added to help block the sound.

“It will be something good for the kids, more houses, and more jobs,” said Disha Patel.

Horry County Planning and Zoning Director David Schwerd said the water park will be geared toward adults and teens. It will have open slides that shoot out into a man-made pond.

“It looks really bad right now, so once they get that all dusted off, it will be a good place and a good-looking place too,” said Patel.

The area will also have miles of biking and walking trails. Zoning commission officials say a restaurant and bar will put in the place of the Black Bear Golf Course Clubhouse.

“Traffic will be more in the summertime. We have lots of outside traffic, which is good because this is a main road for the people who come from the north. It will be a pretty good place,” said Patel.

The Horry County Planning and Zoning Commission will vote on rezoning the land on Nov. 2.

