Construction begins on entertainment complex being built on former Banditos site

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- Another project is underway near the 1400 block of Ocean Boulevard.

Construction crews are working on a three-story entertainment complex set to open in April 2018. The new beach club is expected to be 55,000 square feet and is already grabbing the attention of tourists.

Pervis and Linda Cooper were in Myrtle Beach for the first time celebrating their anniversary. Both said the plans and improved boardwalk encouraged them to come back with their family.

“Our daughter being 12 years old now, she would really enjoy the spectrum, the large spectrum, from the small children all the way to the teenage years,” said Cooper.

A number of restaurants and entertainment options are slated to open within the complex, such as the Tin Roof, which will offer live music.

The Coopers said it is projects like these that make them want to come back and see what is new in Myrtle Beach during their next visit.

