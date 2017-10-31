Crews respond to restaurant fire in Socastee area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crews respond to restaurant fire in Socastee area

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Tuesday night in the Socastee area. (Source: HCFR) Firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Tuesday night in the Socastee area. (Source: HCFR)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a business fire in the Socastee area Tuesday evening.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to 101 Prather Park Drive for a working structure fire.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly