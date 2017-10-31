FIRST ALERT: Warming trend continues through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A milder weather pattern will continue across the region through the upcoming weekend with lots of sunshine and a rain-free forecast.

Tonight will not be as chilly as the last few nights. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s across the Grand Strand by Wednesday morning and into the upper 40s to near 50 across the Pee Dee.

Wednesday will see another round of bright sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures once again. Afternoon readings will climb into the lower and middle 70s.

The gradual warming trend will continue through the rest of the week. By the end of the week, temperatures will once again reach above normal with afternoon highs warming into the upper 70s and even near 80 in some spots by Friday and Saturday.

The warming trend will be accompanied by rain-free weather all the way through the upcoming weekend and into early next week.