Conway police seek 'peeping Tom' who struck local Walmart

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Conway police are searching for a person accused of filming another person in a local Walmart restroom. (Source: Conway Police Department)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police are asking for the public’s help in locating a “peeping Tom” who allegedly filmed another person in the men’s restroom at the local Walmart, according to a press release from the Conway Police Department.

The incident is said to have happened on Oct. 22, the release stated.

Anyone with information on the person is asked to call the CPD at (843) 248-1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (888) CRIME-SC.

