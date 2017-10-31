Dashcam video shows man impersonating officer leading police on wild chase

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Dashcam footage shows a police chase with a suspect who claimed to work for the Horry County Sheriff's Office. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - On Sept. 18, a man in a white Lexus was reportedly speeding along the S.C. 9 Bypass near Loris at 102 mph - his emergency lights on -in a 60 mph zone.

What Horry County Police Officer Jonathan Edwards thought was a routine traffic stop turned out to be less than ordinary, and it was all caught on dashcam video.

After Edwards confirmed with dispatch no one called in a medical emergency, he activated his blue lights. After a distance, 66-year-old Graham Rogers finally came to a stop.

Rogers' reply when asked to identify himself really caught Edwards' attention; the man referred to himself as "Agent Black."

Rogers said he was in a hurry and worked for the Horry County Sheriff's Office. According to an HCPD incident report, Rogers at one point got out of his car and continued the story, saying he was "on a bust".

After asking for police credentials, Rogers allegedly refused and sped off. After another chase, the suspect stopped in a parking lot before getting out of his car, telling the officer to write him a ticket, according to the incident report.

"What am I going to write on the ticket then," asked the officer.

"Agent Black," said Rogers.

When asked to take a seat while Edwards traced his plates, Rogers allegedly got in his car and sped off again, this time driving 115 mph, according to authorities.

After a call to backup, Graham was stopped in another parking lot in Loris, where he was met with additional officers. That's when police say he was taken into custody after resisting arrest.

Rogers was issued a traffic ticket for the speeding and failure to stop for blue lights. His case is still pending in court.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.