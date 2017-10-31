Two children, ages 3 and 1, taken to hospital after overdosing on prescription meds

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – A 1-year-old and a 3-year-old child were taken to a Pee Dee hospital after reportedly gaining access to prescription medications, according to Mullins Police Capt. Joe Graham.

Graham said police responded to Meadow Park Apartments Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call about a possible overdose.

He added the children were then taken to the hospital, where they are said to be stable.

According to Graham, police continue to investigate the incident and no arrests have been made at this time.

