CCU Men's Basketball picked eighth in Sun Belt

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference has released the Preseason Poll for men’s basketball with Coastal Carolina picked to finish eighth among the 12-team conference while picking up 67 votes.

Jaylen Shaw, a 2017 All-Sun Belt pick, has been named to the Preseason Second Team. He joins teammate DeMario Beck who was named to the Third Team.

Shaw averaged 14 points per game last season and shot 40 percent from beyond the three-point line and hit 80 percent of his free throws.

Beck averaged 10 points and eight rebounds per game last season while shooting 47 percent from the field. He also was one of the top double-double players in the conference finishing the season with eight.

Texas-Arlington was picked to win the conference finishing with 128 points and nine first place votes. Georgia State grabbed 116 points and a single first place vote while last season’s tournament champion Troy was picked third with 115 points and a first place vote.

Georgia Southern was fourth with 114 points and Louisiana picked up a first place vote to go with its 113 points. Texas State (71 points) and Arkansas State (68 points) were picked in front of the Chanticleers.

South Alabama was ninth with 43 points with Little Rock (37), Appalachian State (35) and Louisiana Monroe (28) rounding out the poll.