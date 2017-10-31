Man wanted by Conway PD for breach of peace - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man wanted by Conway PD for breach of peace

By Nick Doria, Producer
Source: Conway PD

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A man is wanted by the Conway Police Department for breach of peace, according to a Conway PD press release.

The incident occurred on Oct. 13 at the Wal-Mart at 2709 Hwy. 501.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact Conway PD at 843-248-1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888-CRIME-SC

