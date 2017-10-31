Woman's credit card stolen from Wal-Mart; used to make over $1,200 in fraudulent purchases, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman’s credit card was stolen from the Wal-Mart on 541 Seaboard Street last Saturday and used to make 11 fraudulent charges totaling over $1,200, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department Incident report.

The victim states that while she was receiving help from an employee at the self-checkout line, the suspect who was behind the victim in line, stole a credit card that was atop the scanner. The victim did not know the card was missing until she received a text message alert from her bank, the incident report states. The victim provided a bank statement to law enforcement showing the charges.

According to the incident report, all transactions occurred at the Wal-Mart; surveillance footage has yet to be released. If you have any information on this incident, contact MBPD at 843-918-1300.

