American Airlines announces daily nonstop flights from Myrtle Beach to Washington, D.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – American Airlines has announced a new daily nonstop service from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., according to a press release from Horry County Department of Airports.

Service will begin on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

"The ability to fly nonstop from Myrtle Beach, SC to Washington, DC will directly benefit all travelers who need to conveniently travel between the Grand Strand and our nation’s capital. Daily nonstop DCA-MYR air service has been a priority for our community, we thank American Airlines for expanding operations to seven-days per week,” Horry County Director of Airports Scott Van Moppes said.

