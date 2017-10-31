How to stay safe while Trick-or-Treating

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Many kids and families will hit the street Halloween night for Trick-or-Treating. According to the National Safety Council, approximately 3,500 motor vehicle-related deaths occur on Halloween night alone. Grand Strand Health encourages parents to take precautionary measures to keep their loved ones safe.

“It is important for parents and children of all ages to be careful while enjoying this time of year as accidents can happen when children are darting to the next house for candy,” says Rebecca Matthews, MD, Grand Strand Medical Center’s Pediatric Emergency Medical Director.

Here are a few Halloween safety tips from Grand Strand Health:

· Children under 12 years should trick-or-treat with a trusted adult

· A trusted adult should walk with children on sidewalks and stay with them when they cross the street

· Stick to familiar areas that are well lit

· Always assume that drivers cannot see you, especially at night

· Safety in numbers, trick-or-treat in groups so you are more likely to be seen

· Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers

· Choose flame resistant and light colored clothing/costumes

· Carry flashlights or glow sticks

· Choose non-toxic face paint and makeup over masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision

· Avoid carrying toy guns, swords, sticks and other sharp objects

