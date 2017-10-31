Save-A-Lot coming to downtown Florence summer of 2018

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Summer 2018 will mean the first grocery store for downtown Florence.

Tim Waters is bringing a Save-A-Lot to the North end of Dargan Street.

For Waters, bringing the grocery store to the area is 18 years in the making. He said he grew up in the area and noticed that now - and in the past - the area has nowhere for people who live in the area to get fresh fruits and vegetables.

In fact, last year WMBF News told you the United States Department of Agriculture declared the area a food desert because of the lack of fresh fruits and veggies.

The new store will also mean more jobs for the area.

“We will probably start demolition within the next ten days. Then we are think the summer of 2018, we will open with about 30 jobs,” Waters said.

He added that once up and running, he plans to offer online shopping as well.

The Dargan Street Innovation Center played a large role in Water’s success. He said without the resources and staff, he’s not sure his plan for a grocery store would have ever gotten off the ground.

WMBF News obtained further details on how the city is helping bring the Save-A-Lot online, while also solving the need for more parking downtown.

“We can do the same thing for him that we have done with other projects. Obviously, a supermarket needs parking,” Florence Downtown Development Manager Ray Reich said. “Parking is not an inexpensive thing to put in. A parking lot is going to be $300,000. We are putting in a municipal parking lot that will be a public parking lot that will not just serve the grocery store. We are hoping there will be a lot more development in that block of Dargan.”

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.