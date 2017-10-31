Man wanted for forgery, other charges by Laurinburg PD

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – A man is wanted by the Laurinburg Police Department for forgery, uttering, identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense, according to a Facebook post by Laurinburg PD.

The suspect, Philindo Lydell White, may be in Scotland or Richland County.

Contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211 if you know the suspect’s location.

