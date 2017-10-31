Laurinburg PD seeking man wanted for larceny, breaking or entering

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – The Laurinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in apprehending a man wanted for breaking or entering and larceny after breaking or entering, according to a Facebook post by Laurinburg PD.

The suspect, Anthony Brian George, may be in Scotland County or Alamance County.

Call Laurinburg PD at 910-276-3211 if you have information on George’s location.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.