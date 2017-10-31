Conway Police Department seeks to identify man wanted for credit card fraud

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for credit card fraud, according to a press release from Conway PD.

The suspect used a cloned debit card to complete a transaction at the Wells Fargo ATM located at 1412 3rd Ave.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.