Tips to stay safe on Halloween night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – As locals get ready to make that mad dash for sweet treats tonight, local law enforcement officials are reminding residents of ways to stay safe during Halloween this year.

Those collecting candy aren’t the only ones who should take precautions, but also those driving on the roads. Officials with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Myrtle Beach Police Department remind drivers to watch out for trick-or-treaters out on the streets tonight.

“We’re also asking the motorists – they do play a part in this. Be patient. Slow your speeds down,” said Capt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, “The kids are going to be excited to get all the candy they can get. They’re going to be running from house to house. So, take a moment, be patient, slow your speeds and be very mindful of the kids on the roadway.”

It’s important to inspect you or your child’s candy before eating it as well. Look and make sure there are no opened wrappers or anything that looks off or defective. Officials recommend throwing any candy that looks defective out immediately.

While walking from house to house, wearing reflectors or carrying a flashlight can help make you more visible.

Crosby said it’s a good idea to make your rounds in neighborhoods you are familiar with and go to the houses in which you know the people that live in them. A light on in or outside the house is also usually a good indicator that house is giving out candy, according to Crosby.

Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said to choose your costume carefully. Costumes that dangle or flow too much could catch on fire more easily.

Halloween decorations that don’t contain a real flame can also help avoid fires as well. Using electronic candles in things like jack-o-lanterns, especially on your steps where children will be walking can help avoid fires, too.

“Give them a glow stick or something that glows so that people can see them in the streets but always keep them on the inside and if you’re driving out on Halloween night, be very careful,” Evans said.

