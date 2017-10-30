Lumberton police investigating man's death as homicide

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Lumberton police are investigating a man's death Monday night as a homicide.

According to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department, a man ran up to a car parked on Jerome Street around 6:41 p.m. and told the people in the yard he had been shot before collapsing.

Police arrived and began CPR. The man eventually died at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, the release stated.

Investigators are currently following up on leads and the crime scene is believed to have been somewhere on Carolina Avenue, about a block away.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending the notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LPD at (910) 671-3845.

