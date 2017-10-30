Grand Strand Humane Society helps displaced animals from Hurricane Maria

Two employees of the Grand Strand Humane Society are heading to St. Croix to help animals displaced by Hurricane Maria. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Humane Society is sending two employees to St. Croix to help care for animals displaced by Hurricane Maria.

Jessica Wnuk and Elise Sandberg will assist the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals' (ASPCA) disaster response team already in St. Croix.

The category 5 hurricane severely damaged St. Croix's largest animal shelter back in September, putting thousands of animals at risk. To date, ASPCA has helped over 100 animals through the emergency shelter.

Suzanne Roman, the Grand Strand Humane Society's executive director, believes the opportunity will not only help St. Croix, but the learning experience will be crucial to future disasters back home.

“They are in a place where they are helping in times of disaster,” said Roman. “And if we ever have a hurricane here in Myrtle Beach or any other disaster, they will having the training behind them and the knowledge to save our animals as best as we possibly can.”

Wnuk and Sandberg will assist in conducting field rescues, managing the emergency shelter and taking daily care of animals.

Sandberg has been taking care of animals since she was 16. She said she expects to find the animals on the island malnourished and in need of affection.

"It means a lot to me to be able to go over there, bring my experience that I do know, help these animals that don't have anyone to help them,” said Sandberg. “I also am looking forward to the learning experience to bring back what I learn there and apply it towards my job here in case we ever have a disaster."

The Grand Strand plans to bring animals from St. Croix back to Myrtle Beach for adoption. For more information on the Humane Society's efforts, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.