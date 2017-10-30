Organizers of 'Little Libraries' reading initiative hopeful it addresses literacy issues

Local groups are working to spur literacy through the creation of "Little Libraries." (Source: MyHorryNews)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - While they may be adding a cultural flare to the Conway area, some people say the newly proposed "Little Libraries" will do much more for the children and adults who live there.

Two local Conway groups are making the Little Libraries possible.

CREATE Conway and Conway Cultural Development are funding the project, with the help of a grant from the Knight Foundation, according to CREATE Conway member Barbara Streeter.

Each Little Library costs $160 for material, she said, and a volunteer builds them for free. It would normally cost $200 to build, according to Streeter. The groups have six they hope to put around the city, and want to make more orders soon.

Each order consists of five more libraries, Streeter said.

The project, which is two years in the making, is currently in the permitting process but is favorable to pass, according to Streeter. She added the goal is to cover all of Conway's neighborhoods, especially ones with a lot of children.

Streeter said the group is getting requests to install a Little Library in particular neighborhoods, but they're specifically targeting areas where families don't have access to books.

Angel Perry, executive director of the Horry County Literacy Council, said initiatives like the Little Libraries are needed in Horry County. With over 38,000 people recorded in the last census as being without a GED or high school diploma, basic reading and writing skills are lacking.

Perry said Horry County has a great need and it needs to be addresses. Part of that, she added, is making more books available.

Perry wishes a "reading assessment" could be done in the county to aid reading initiatives like the Little Libraries to place the libraries in the best areas with the greatest need for books. Those areas are often rural parts of the community, where transportation is an issue, she added.

According to Perry, 26 percent of South Carolinians are functionally illiterate, and illiteracy prevents people from applying for jobs and chances for poverty go up.

A problem in Horry County, Perry said, is there's no data to show which people need the most help and the best ways to go about it. That data, people with a Little Library said, would be helpful to know just where to place the libraries.

Perry said she's working with partners to do reading assessment research to generate local data the county doesn't have.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.