HCSO advises a search of the registered sex offender list ahead of Halloween

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Sheriff's Office is encouraging people to be prepared and well versed before deciding what areas their children trick-or-treat in on Tuesday.

HCSO Sgt. Timmy Turner said there are around 545 registered active sex offenders in Horry County right now.

“We want families to be prepared and well versed and be able to have the best knowledge about where they are sending their kids to go trick-or-treating,” Tyner said.

The HCSO wants people to go on the sex offender registry website to search neighborhoods or type in a specific address. It will then pull up every individual who has been convicted of a sexual offense.

“Even a lot of people who have been here for a long time don’t realize they have the email alert. They can go in and set certain parameters up maybe around their child’s daycare, maybe around their own house or school where they can set parameters up around that and set up an email," Tyner said. "That way, if a registered sex offender moves in that area and it's verified by our office, they will get an email alert letting them know an offender has moved into that area.”

HCSO officials said typically around Halloween, there is an increase in the amount of people who sign up to receive the free email alert that sends a notification if a registered sex offender is in the same neighborhood.

“You know, trick-or-treating is a time where our kids go to strangers' houses and ask for candy. Always be prepared to know where your kids are going and always educate them to not go in the house. It’s always best practice to be close in proximity as well," Tyner said. "Go to areas that you know and are familiar with. Don’t go to strange neighborhoods, just areas you are familiar with and looks welcoming."

The registered sex offender website is based on the county someone lives in and the database is updated each month. Click here to sign up to receive email alerts or search for sex offenders.

