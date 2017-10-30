Atlantic Beach police chief confirms he is no longer a town employee

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Atlantic Beach's police chief said he is no long with the town.

Timothy Taylor confirmed the report with WMBF News late Monday afternoon.

Taylor was charged with domestic violence back in September and turned himself in. The town named an acting police chief at that time.

The charges against Taylor were eventually dropped.

