Man shot, robbed of his vehicle in Lumberton, according to police

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Lumberton police are investigating after a man was shot and robbed of his car at an area mobile home park Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department, the incident happened just before 4 p.m. at the Schoolview Mobile Home Park.

The car is a white 2003 Lincoln that is “jacked up in the air as if it has aftermarket rims but it does not,” the release stated.

According to Lumberton police, the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 671-3845.

