Cash, card skimming device retrieved from Conway hotel; two arrested in credit card fraud ring investigation in N.C.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Two men traveling on Venezuelan passports were captured last week in Bladen County, N.C. as they were using cloned credit cards to withdraw money from an ATM.

According to a press release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Edgar Gabriel Useche, 28, and Olinto Useche-Salazar, 38, of Venezuela, were both taken into custody on Oct. 26.

The release stated the men had been in the country since June and had traveled from Miami to Chicago and back on at least one occasion.

Both men were reportedly staying in a Conway hotel at one point. Bladen County Sheriff’s investigators executed a search warrant on their hotel room and recovered four laptops, a card skimming device, notebooks, ledgers, over $7,000 in U.S. currency and over $30,000 in foreign currency, the release stated.

According to Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker, the men had over 326 magnetic cards already cloned and were using them to withdraw cash from the ATM machines.

The suspects were booked into the Bladen County Jail under a $1 million bond, according to the release.

