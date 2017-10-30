Surfside Beach residents warn other dog owners about 'kennel cough'

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Residents at a Surfside Beach dog park have noticed an increasing number of dogs with “kennel cough,” and now they’re urging others to take steps to avoid the illness.

After two of his dogs became sick, Darren Miller turned to his Facebook group, Surfside Beach Dog Parks. He and Meg Perrino run the page together, and they have spoken to eight other dog owners who say their dogs are sick too.

Kennel cough is a highly contagious airborne illness.

"They call it kennel cough because it can be picked up at kennels and boarding facilities and doggy day cares, all those places that people frequent, like dog parks. You can transfer it back and forth,” Miller said.

It can also live on water bowls or shared toys.

"It takes 2 to 14 days for symptoms to show. With treatment it takes 7 to 10 days to clear the symptoms, and then a dog is contagious for 21 days,” Miller said.

Miller and Perrino reached out to the public works department to try to get the parks shut down for a while to avoid the spread of the illness. With about 300 members in their Facebook group, they felt it was important to spread the word.

"It's important for us to let people know the seriousness of us. We work closely with our public works department and very thankfully they are very good to us here in the town of Surfside,” Perrino said.

The public works department decided not to close the parks. However, they have agreed to post signs warning dog owners of the symptoms of kennel cough.

Dogs with kennel cough will exhibit a very distinguishable wet cough, and some will get a fever.

If your dog starts to show signs of being sick, it’s best to take them to the vet immediately. Avoid going to public places like dog parks and doggy day cares to avoid infecting other dogs.

Miller and Perrino say they just want the best for the park and don’t want to see any other dogs get sick.

"We have spoken to the grounds department and they have sanitized both of the water stations, which is wonderful, but with this being airborne I think it's still a risk to have people coming in and exposing their dogs,” Perrino said.

While they urge dog owners not to come to the park right now, the pair says they are still huge supporters of the park and love everything it has to offer.

"We are supporting this park, we love this park, we're trying to do everything we can to keep this little community park a wonderful happy place to be. We're not just a group of people we're a dog park family,” Perrino said.

