Missing Florence Florence County man has been found safe

Robert Cottingham (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office) Robert Cottingham (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A 70-year-old man who was reported missing has been found safe, according to information from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

According to an FCSO press release, Robert Cottingham, who suffers from dementia-related issues, was reported missing Monday afternoon by family members. 

