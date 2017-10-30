SCHP: Conway officer not at fault after striking a pedestrian

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway police officer will not face charges after striking a pedestrian Friday night.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins, the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. on Singleton Ridge Road. A pedestrian crossed the road in front of the patrol car, which caused the collision, he added.

Collins said the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

He added the officer was not at fault in the collision.

