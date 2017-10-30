Conway police search for man wanted for attempted murder in Oct. 20 shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month that injured one person.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the vicinity of Live Oak Street and Ninth Avenue on Oct. 20.

When they arrived, officers were directed to Leonard Avenue, where they found a man with a gunshot wound, the release stated.

An investigation has led to a warrant being issued for Tabyias Marqual Johnson, 20, of Conway, for attempted murder.

Anyone with information as to the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the CPD at (843) 248-1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (888) CRIME-SC.

