Bond granted for man charged in connection with fatal shooting that killed pregnant woman, her unborn child

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One of the three men charged in connection with a fatal September shooting that took the life of a pregnant woman and caused the death of her unborn child was granted bond during a hearing Monday afternoon.

Ajay Alston, 22, faces charges of attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, sale or delivery of a pistol, driving under suspension, and striking fixtures on or adjacent to the highway.

At Monday’s bond hearing before Judge Steven John in Conway, an $85,000 combined bond was granted for Alston. The conditions were that he must live with his mother, have no contact with the victim listed in the warrants and is prohibited from leaving Horry County unless written permission is given from the court. He will also not have to be on a GPS monitor.

Alston, arrested in connection with the September shooting that killed his girlfriend Jadasia Myers and their unborn child, was in tears in the courtroom Monday afternoon.

Arrest warrants allege that Alston shot a man, chased him and tackled him to the ground near Futrell Park. The suspect's attorney, Jonny McCoy, defended his client.

"He's not on GPS, which means he can roam around the community of which he loves most and he gives back most to," McCoy said. "I think that was illuminating when the Judge did not put him on GPS and he wants him to stay with his Mom."

One of the factors in John's decision to grant bond was the brother of the man Alston is accused of shooting and assaulting. He said his family doesn't believe Alston is a threat to the community.

Others close to Alston spoke as well, such as his business partners for his music career. They said he's a community pioneer.

"He loved his family. Everything he did was for the community," said Derreck Johnson, one of Alston's business partners.

"Ajay has come out of his own pocket to spend thousands of dollars on cookouts, pay for food, pay for sound equipment, perform," said Shane Deperini, Alston's manager. "He's performed at Sweet 16s for free. Every time we're out and there's a crowd of people, he stops, signs CD's, takes pictures. There's not a single person he doesn't wait for to take a picture and makes sure they get a signed CD."

In addition to Alston, 21-year-old Jordan Pyatt and 26-year-old Wallace Grant were charged in connection with the Sept. 24 shooting near Futrell Park that killed Myers.

Following the shooting, Myers was taken to an area hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries. Her child was also pronounced dead at the hospital.

Pyatt was charged with murder, death or bodily injury to a child in utero, two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and sale or delivery of a pistol, according to online information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Grant is charged with obstructing justice, according to online MBPD records.

Arrest warrants allege that Pyatt “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately and the victim, Jadasia Monique Myers, was struck by the defendant’s gunfire.”

Bond was previously denied for Pyatt, while Grant’s was set at $10,000.

