Inmate who walked off pre-release center in Florence arrested fo - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Inmate who walked off pre-release center in Florence arrested for alleged bank robbery

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Christopher Sherer (Source: SC Dept. of Corrections) Christopher Sherer (Source: SC Dept. of Corrections)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence police say an escaped inmate is in custody and he's also the suspect in a bank robbery in Florence late this afternoon.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, the robbery happened at First Reliance Bank on West Palmetto Street around 4 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Christopher Sherer went missing from the Palmer Pre-Release Center in Florence County around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to prison records, his projected release date was in February of 2019.

Those records show he was transferred to the facility to be on a labor crew back on Oct. 10. Before that, he was in the litter control program in Sumter County.

Sherer was convicted of entering a bank with intent to steal in Lexington County last year. Public records show he entered a guilty plea last December.

The suspect faced domestic violence and drug charges at the time of his arrest.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly