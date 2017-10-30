Darlington County Sheriff's Department warns of telephone scam

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Sheriff’s deputies in Darlington County are warning the public of a telephone scam in which the caller claims to be with the Internal Revenue Service and a warrant has been issued for the victim’s arrest, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Department.

Victims have been receiving calls from 415-914-1603. If you receive this type of call, you are urged to hang up immediately. Do not give personal information to any individual over the telephone. The IRS will not attempt to collect taxes owed by calling and threatening a warrant, the press release states.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.