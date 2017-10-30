California based Greenwood Hall announcing operations in Horry County; expected to hire 317 employees

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A California call center is making the Grand Strand it’s new headquarters and creating hundreds of jobs in the process. Greenwood Hall will be bringing over 300 jobs to Horry County. The company plans to open a call center at the Horry County Georgetown Technical College Myrtle Beach campus.

“I made a phone call and said hey I’m interested in opening discussions and that was 8 weeks ago. And so here we are we made the commitment and we’re going to build a call center here on campus or in the vicinity of campus,” said Greendwood CEO Bill Bradfield.

The company helps colleges and students with financial aid, student recruitment, and student support.

“So if a student is calling in they need help with financial aid they need help with enrollment, they’re kind of a concierge service for our colleges,” said HGTC President, Marilyn Four

Greenwood Hall, with locations in Los Angeles, California, Phoenix, Arizona and Bryan, Texas will hire approximately 317 employees and make a capital investment of $1.4 million over the next five years. The jobs are expected to pay an average wage of $15 per hour. The company was founded in 1997 and is an educational technology company that provides “cloud-based people and technology enabled solutions designed to help post-secondary institutions better manage the student lifecycle,” the press release states.

“We’re going to put our headquarters here in town. We’re more than excited, we’re literally cranked up about this. This is a great opportunity for the company it’s a great place to expand,” said Bradfield.

Greenwood Hall will lease existing space from Horry-Georgetown Technical College, and then relocate to another facility in the area. The company is expected to hire customer service representatives, supervisory staff, support services and management. The company hopes to start operating in December.

“Horry has a great workforce, a young workforce, people are starting our careers and we’re a great place for that to happen,” said Bradfield.

The firm is partnering with SC Works to hold a job fair on Oct. 31 at Horry-Georgetown Technical College from 9am to 4 p.m. Interested candidates can pre-register here and apply using job order #755341. SC Works is located at 200 Victory Lane in Conway.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.