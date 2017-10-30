Preparing your HVAC unit for Fall

You may be ready for fall, but is your home’s HVAC unit? Have no fear, though, as there are a few steps that you can take, as a homeowner, to help get your home ready for the fall weather.

Before temperatures drop too drastically, you’ll want to get your unit serviced to make sure that it is able to provide you the warmth you will want when colder temperatures arrive. Bring in the local professionals, like Atlantic Heating and Cooling, to service your unit. And don’t worry. In addition to having your unit serviced, the call will also improve the overall efficiency of your system, resulting in a lower utility bill and less wear and tear on your unit.

One thing you can do yourself is check the filters of your HVAC unit. Most likely, you’re already changing or cleaning the filters of your unit regularly. But, if you aren’t, you should check it right away. By checking your system’s filter to make sure that it is not clogged with dirt or debris, you will in fact help your unit run more efficiently and keep the air in your home free of airborne allergens and contaminants.

Before it gets too cold out there, head outdoors and take advantage of the current warmer temperatures and see to some outdoor tasks. One thing you can do is clean around the outside portion of your unit. If anything is stuck or difficult to remove, contact a local company like Atlantic Heating and Cooling.

Taking these preventative steps is important to help keep your HVAC unit running smoothly during the fall and winter season. If you are not toasty warm this winter, Atlantic Heating and Cooling is here to help. Whether residential or commercial, Atlantic Heating and Cooling can meet all your heating needs 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. Let them take the chill out of your installation or service fears.