Parking revenue up 5 percent so far in 2017

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – As of Nov. 1 you will be able to put away that spare change and meter money for the winter because the city will not be charging for parking over the next few months.

Spokesperson Mark Kruea said there has been an increasing trend over the past few years in parking revenue generated by the city.

This year, the city of Myrtle Beach has generated $1,769,982 through September. The numbers for the month of October are not in yet, according to Kruea.

The gross revenue for parking in 2016 was $1,665,570.27. The gross revenue in 2015 for all parking areas was $1,463,673.05, and in 2014, the city generated $1,256,601.18 in parking revenue.

Kruea says there has been an increase of around $200,000 from year to year over the past few years.

The money generated from parking for the city goes towards projects that improve the boardwalk and Ocean Boulevard, making more parking available, and capital improvement projects, according to Kruea.

“We’ve seen a lot of growth from the residential area where a couple of years ago we implemented a pay parking system so we’ve seen some growth there, but not any complaints actually,” Kruea said. “So, people are happy to pay for the access to park would be the answer that I would derive from that.”

The city charges for parking from March 1 through Oct. 31.

Kruea also said the visitors to the city has grown over time and more people coming to the areas east of Kings Highway generates more business and traffic in the area, leading to more parking spaces being used.

The city will begin taking down the parking meters soon and store them away for the winter.

