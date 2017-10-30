Myrtle Beach mayoral candidate calls for mayor's resignation

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
A Myrtle Beach mayoral candidate is calling for the current mayor to resign. In a news release late Sunday, Ed Carey “expressed profound embarrassment” over comments Mayor John Rhodes made concerning the Father’s Day shooting on Ocean Boulevard earlier this year. The letter claims that during a debate Wednesday, Mayor Rhodes verbally attacked the man who streamed the shooting on Facebook live, a video that later went viral.More >>
Keith VanWinkle is a Conway native, and a graduate of both Conway High School and Horry Georgetown Technical College.More >>
Myrtle Beach native Jackie Vereen grew up in her family-owned oceanfront hotel, the Sea Dip. She still owns and operates it on 26th Avenue North to this day.More >>
All five candidates for the upcoming Myrtle Beach mayoral election told viewers why they should become the next mayor of Myrtle Beach in WMBF News’ Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate Tuesday night. Brenda Bethune, Ed Carey, Mark McBride, John Rhodes and C.D. Rozsa talked a number of issues in the debate.More >>
Voters in Horry County have selected Tim McGinnis in the Republican primary for the District 56 seat at the South Carolina House of Representatives. He is the presumed candidate-elect for the seat, given that there are no Democrats running.More >>
After an actor told BuzzFeed on Sunday that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him, Spacey posted an apology on Twitter, adding, for the first time publicly, that he is gay.More >>
Investigators say the suspect shot the young man several times, then reversed his truck, running over the couple. Police later found the man inside his truck, where they say he took his own life.More >>
Puerto Rico's governor is demanding that the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.More >>
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation crews are investigating a shootout following a police chase in Panola County.More >>
The woman's lawyer Fleming has filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax, saying the company was negligent when it lost private information on more than 140 million Americans.More >>
Florida (3-4) is on a three-game losing streak and needs to win three more games to become bowl eligible.More >>
Police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead in her home in Lancaster.More >>
A University of Alabama student who was in a coma has passed away after several weeks in the hospital. Allie Brodie was in a medically induced coma after a ball hit her in the head during a soccer game with friends this month. Allie's mom posted on Facebook today letting everyone know she passed away last night. She says Allie never came out of the coma and couldn't handle the complications from pneumonia. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
A sign posted in front of an Upstate church is giving many a reason to pause.More >>
