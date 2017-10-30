Protestors gather outside of Myrtle Beach gun show

Lumberton police are investigating after a man was shot and robbed of his car at an area mobile home park Monday afternoon.More >>
Parents of children who go to Bennettsville Intermediate School expressed their concerns with the conditions of the school at a focus group Monday evening. The Marlboro County School District hosted the focus group, which was their third and final focus group. Parents say ever since the start of the school year, their kids have been sick more often than usual.More >>
The Conway Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for credit card fraud, according to a press release from Conway PD. The suspect used a cloned debit card to complete a transaction at the Wells Fargo ATM located at 1412 3rd Ave.More >>
While they may be adding a cultural flare to the Conway area, some people say the newly proposed "Little Libraries will do much more for the children and adults who live there.More >>
The Grand Strand Humane Society is sending two employees to St. Croix to help care for animals displaced by Hurricane Maria.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
A mother admitted to using an extension chord to beat and choke her 10-year-old, but she said he was the one who stabbed and killed himself with a kitchen knife.More >>
Two New York City police detectives are accused of threatening an 18-year-old woman with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, handcuffing her, driving her around and then raping her, authorities said Monday.More >>
Investigators say the suspect shot the young man several times, then reversed his truck, running over the couple. Police later found the man inside his truck, where they say he took his own life.More >>
Democrats _ and a few Republicans _ in Congress have a clear message for President Donald Trump: Don't mess with Robert Mueller.More >>
A United States Navy Sailor from Indian Trail and his pregnant wife are currently recovering in the hospital after an alleged shooting incident Saturday night.More >>
College of Charleston President Glenn McConnell has released a statement after a social media post involving campus community and a "racially insensitive" Halloween costume.More >>
A University of Alabama student who was in a coma has passed away after several weeks in the hospital. Allie Brodie was in a medically induced coma after a ball hit her in the head during a soccer game with friends this month. Allie's mom posted on Facebook today letting everyone know she passed away last night. She says Allie never came out of the coma and couldn't handle the complications from pneumonia. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
