Protestors gather outside of Myrtle Beach gun show

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As hundreds of people came out for a gun show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, dozens stood outside to protest gun violence. The Horry County Democratic Party Gun Sense Committee is fighting for stricter gun laws in the state. They are pushing for local leaders to close the Charleston Loophole and demand background checks for all sold guns.

“There’s been absolutely nothing done since we’ve been out here six months ago. And we need to get legislatures to do something,” Rosemary Wolfe said.

The Charleston Loophole was named for convicted Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof. Right now under South Carolina law, you have to wait three days to buy a firearm for the background check unless you’re immediately cleared or denied to purchase the gun. Then, after three days are up even if the background check is not complete, the purchaser can buy the gun.

According to the FBI, a breakdown in the federal gun background check system is how Dylann Roof was able to get a gun, which he used to kill nine people in a Charleston Church in 2015.

“When new think of the Emanuel 9, a young man that shouldn’t have had a gun with a gun that took 9 lives out of hatred and spite. I think it’s fair now to raise the question that it’s time for us to use sensible gun legislation,” said Bennie Swanson.

Protestors explain they’re not trying to get rid of guns all together, they just want to see stricter laws.

“I’m not saying we have to prevent people from having guns, but certainly there’s no need to have people walking around with automatics and semiautomatics,” said Wolfe.

The Horry County Democratic Party will hold another demonstration on January 18, the opening day of the new South Carolina legislative session.

