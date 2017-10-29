Car fire in attached garage of home near Island Green Country Club, no damage to home

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on scene of a reported house fire at 674 Ruthin Lane Sunday night, according to a tweet from HCFR.

The fire was reportedly a car fire in an attached garage, however the fire did not spread to the house. No injuries were reported.

Ruthin Lane is near Island Green Country Club off of Bay Road.

