South Carolina Trooper Daniel Rebman laid to rest - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

South Carolina Trooper Daniel Rebman laid to rest

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: SCDPS) (Source: SCDPS)
(Source: SCDPS) (Source: SCDPS)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Keith Rebman, Jr. was laid to rest Sunday.

Trooper Rebman was killed October 24 after his patrol vehicle was struck from behind on Interstate 385.

“Tuesday was a reminder that while – yes, we are strong   -- we are not invincible. We too are subject to the same forces of nature, accidents and violence – just like those we protect. I believe that is why “Blessed Are the Peacemakers” is such a comforting verse at a time like this. It is these special people – the peacemakers – who are so blessed because they risk their lives for you, and me and for strangers. Trooper Rebman was doing just that on October 24, 2017. He believed in his mission and he accomplished his mission. And for that, the State of South Carolina says a humble and grateful 'job well done, Trooper Rebman,’” said SCDPS Director Leroy Smith.

Members from more than 15 state patrols from as far away as California came to pay their respects along with hundreds of state and local officers.

Trooper Rebman leaves behind his wife and three daughters. 

Related story: 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Protestors gather outside of Myrtle Beach gun show

    Protestors gather outside of Myrtle Beach gun show

    Monday, October 30 2017 7:01 AM EDT2017-10-30 11:01:07 GMT
    Source: Erin EdwardsSource: Erin Edwards

    As hundreds of people came out for a gun show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, dozens stood outside to protest gun violence. The Horry County Democratic Party Gun Sense Committee is fighting for stricter gun laws in the state. They are pushing for local leaders to close the Charleston Loophole and demand background checks for all sold guns. 

    More >>

    As hundreds of people came out for a gun show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, dozens stood outside to protest gun violence. The Horry County Democratic Party Gun Sense Committee is fighting for stricter gun laws in the state. They are pushing for local leaders to close the Charleston Loophole and demand background checks for all sold guns. 

    More >>

  • Myrtle Beach mayoral candidate calls for mayor's resignation

    Myrtle Beach mayoral candidate calls for mayor's resignation

    Monday, October 30 2017 3:38 AM EDT2017-10-30 07:38:53 GMT

    A Myrtle Beach mayoral candidate is calling for the current mayor to resign. In a news release late Sunday, Ed Carey “expressed profound embarrassment” over comments Mayor John Rhodes made concerning the Father’s Day shooting on Ocean Boulevard earlier this year. The letter claims that during a debate Wednesday, Mayor Rhodes verbally attacked the man who streamed the shooting on Facebook live, a video that later went viral.

    More >>

    A Myrtle Beach mayoral candidate is calling for the current mayor to resign. In a news release late Sunday, Ed Carey “expressed profound embarrassment” over comments Mayor John Rhodes made concerning the Father’s Day shooting on Ocean Boulevard earlier this year. The letter claims that during a debate Wednesday, Mayor Rhodes verbally attacked the man who streamed the shooting on Facebook live, a video that later went viral.

    More >>

  • Car fire in attached garage of home near Island Green Country Club, no damage to home

    Car fire in attached garage of home near Island Green Country Club, no damage to home

    Monday, October 30 2017 2:08 AM EDT2017-10-30 06:08:20 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on scene of a reported house fire at 674 Ruthin Lane Sunday night, according to a tweet from HCFR.

    More >>

    Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on scene of a reported house fire at 674 Ruthin Lane Sunday night, according to a tweet from HCFR.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly