South Carolina Trooper Daniel Rebman laid to rest

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Keith Rebman, Jr. was laid to rest Sunday.

Trooper Rebman was killed October 24 after his patrol vehicle was struck from behind on Interstate 385.

“Tuesday was a reminder that while – yes, we are strong -- we are not invincible. We too are subject to the same forces of nature, accidents and violence – just like those we protect. I believe that is why “Blessed Are the Peacemakers” is such a comforting verse at a time like this. It is these special people – the peacemakers – who are so blessed because they risk their lives for you, and me and for strangers. Trooper Rebman was doing just that on October 24, 2017. He believed in his mission and he accomplished his mission. And for that, the State of South Carolina says a humble and grateful 'job well done, Trooper Rebman,’” said SCDPS Director Leroy Smith.

Members from more than 15 state patrols from as far away as California came to pay their respects along with hundreds of state and local officers.

Trooper Rebman leaves behind his wife and three daughters.

