South Carolina sets rules for sex offenders on Halloween

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina is requiring many sex offenders to stay inside their own homes during prime trick-or-treating hours on Halloween night.

The State newspaper of Columbia reports that the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services has set a 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. curfew for all offenders under its supervision for a sex offense.

The curfew applies to sex offenders on probation or parole.  In addition, the state has set other rules for sex offenders on probation or parole, including no candy distribution.

The department says that agents checked in at 417 offenders' homes and made 320 landline phone checks last Halloween. No supervised sex offenders were arrested last Halloween, and four were cited for violating directives.

    Sunday, October 29 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-10-29 18:38:21 GMT
