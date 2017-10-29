South Carolina sets rules for sex offenders on Halloween

South Carolina is requiring many sex offenders to stay inside their own homes during prime trick-or-treating hours on Halloween night. The State newspaper of Columbia reports that the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services has set a 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. curfew for all offenders under its supervision for a sex offense. The curfew applies to sex offenders on probation or parole.More >>
Rescue crews responded to swimmers in distress in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon, according to Lt. Jon Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. Three swimmers were safely rescued from the 500 block of N. Ocean Blvd.More >>
The Florence Police Department is investigating after a male showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday night, according to Lt. Mike Nunn. The male victim told police he was shot by an unknown suspect at this home in the 700 block of West Evans Street in Florence. He came to the hospital shortly after midnight. This incident is still under investigation by the Florence Police Department, check back with WMBF News for more informationMore >>
One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a rollover accident on Highway 31 last night, according to a Tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. The accident happened around 11:00 Saturday night near mile marker 1 on Highway 31. According to the tweet, one patient was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.More >>
Damian Williams completed 27-of-38 passes for 269 yards with two touchdowns to help Texas State spoil Coastal Carolina’s Homecoming as the Bobcats claimed a 27-7 victory Saturday night at Brooks Stadium....More >>
Puerto Rico's governor is demanding that the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.More >>
The woman's lawyer Fleming has filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax, saying the company was negligent when it lost private information on more than 140 million Americans.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
Florida (3-4) is on a three-game losing streak and needs to win three more games to become bowl eligible.More >>
Jackson Police say a woman reported missing was found safe overnight Sunday morning.More >>
