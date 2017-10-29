Rescue crews pull three swimmers from ocean after distressed swi - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Rescue crews pull three swimmers from ocean after distressed swimmer call

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Rescue crews responded to swimmers in distress in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon, according to Lt. Jon Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

Three swimmers were safely rescued from the 500 block of N. Ocean Blvd.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the Myrtle Beach Police department assisted in the rescue. 

