Rescue crews pull three swimmers from ocean after distressed swimmer call

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Rescue crews responded to swimmers in distress in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon, according to Lt. Jon Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

Three swimmers were safely rescued from the 500 block of N. Ocean Blvd.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the Myrtle Beach Police department assisted in the rescue.

MBFD and MBPD worked together today to successfully get three swimmers in distress out of the ocean near 5512 N Ocean Blvd!! Great Job!! pic.twitter.com/JwjJ0TWMvi — Myrtle Beach FD (@MyrtleBeachFire) October 29, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.