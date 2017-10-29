Florence Police investigating after male with gunshot wound show - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence Police investigating after male with gunshot wound shows up at hospital

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is investigating after a male showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday night, according to Lt. Mike Nunn.

The male victim told police he was shot by an unknown suspect at this home in the 700 block of West Evans Street in Florence. He came to the hospital shortly after midnight.

This incident is still under investigation by the Florence Police Department, check back with WMBF News for more information. 

