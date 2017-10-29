Florence Police investigating after male with gunshot wound shows up at hospital

The Florence Police Department is investigating after a male showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday night, according to Lt. Mike Nunn. The male victim told police he was shot by an unknown suspect at this home in the 700 block of West Evans Street in Florence. He came to the hospital shortly after midnight. This incident is still under investigation by the Florence Police Department, check back with WMBF News for more informationMore >>
One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a rollover accident on Highway 31 last night, according to a Tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. The accident happened around 11:00 Saturday night near mile marker 1 on Highway 31. According to the tweet, one patient was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.More >>
Damian Williams completed 27-of-38 passes for 269 yards with two touchdowns to help Texas State spoil Coastal Carolina’s Homecoming as the Bobcats claimed a 27-7 victory Saturday night at Brooks Stadium....More >>
People are standing up against domestic violence. During the month of October different domestic violence awareness rallies and community gatherings have been held to help educate the community.More >>
Fire rescue crews are on scene of a working fire on Highway 905 according to a tweet from HCFR. The fire is at 6907 Highway 905, which is the address for Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. The fire is reportedly in the church’s social hall.More >>
The woman's lawyer Fleming has filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax, saying the company was negligent when it lost private information on more than 140 million Americans.More >>
Tim Senkowski received the keys to his new home in 2015, built and donated by the nonprofit The Path Home. But after the TV cameras left, he said the workers also took off and never came back.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
