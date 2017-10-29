One transported to hospital in critical condition after rollover accident on Highway 31

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a rollover accident on Highway 31 last night, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

The accident happened around 11:00 Saturday night near mile marker 1 on Highway 31.

According to the tweet, one patient was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

@hcfirerescue working a Vehicle Crash on Hwy 31 at MM1. Rollover and ejection. Treating 1 Patient in critical condition. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 29, 2017

