FIRST ALERT: Philippe moves offshore, but its Remnants will swing back to the Northeast

Damian Williams completed 27-of-38 passes for 269 yards with two touchdowns to help Texas State spoil Coastal Carolina’s Homecoming as the Bobcats claimed a 27-7 victory Saturday night at Brooks Stadium....More >>
Damian Williams completed 27-of-38 passes for 269 yards with two touchdowns to help Texas State spoil Coastal Carolina’s Homecoming as the Bobcats claimed a 27-7 victory Saturday night at Brooks Stadium....More >>
People are standing up against domestic violence. During the month of October different domestic violence awareness rallies and community gatherings have been held to help educate the community.More >>
People are standing up against domestic violence. During the month of October different domestic violence awareness rallies and community gatherings have been held to help educate the community.More >>
Fire rescue crews are on scene of a working fire on Highway 905 according to a tweet from HCFR. The fire is at 6907 Highway 905, which is the address for Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. The fire is reportedly in the church’s social hall.More >>
Fire rescue crews are on scene of a working fire on Highway 905 according to a tweet from HCFR. The fire is at 6907 Highway 905, which is the address for Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. The fire is reportedly in the church’s social hall.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working a structure fire at a home on Highway 544, according to a tweet from HCFR. The fire is on Highway 544 and Sandy Pines Lane. It’s advised to avoid the area.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working a structure fire at a home on Highway 544, according to a tweet from HCFR. The fire is on Highway 544 and Sandy Pines Lane. It’s advised to avoid the area.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man is now behind bars following an extensive narcotics investigation by the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Officers found a gun, over $14,500 in cash, and over $100,000 worth of drugs during their investigation. Frederick “Cowboy” Augustine was arrested following the investigation.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man is now behind bars following an extensive narcotics investigation by the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Officers found a gun, over $14,500 in cash, and over $100,000 worth of drugs during their investigation. Frederick “Cowboy” Augustine was arrested following the investigation.More >>
The woman's lawyer Fleming has filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax, saying the company was negligent when it lost private information on more than 140 million Americans.More >>
The woman's lawyer Fleming has filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax, saying the company was negligent when it lost private information on more than 140 million Americans.More >>
The Associated Press has learned the Education Department is considering only partially forgiving federal loans for students defrauded by for-profit-colleges.More >>
The Associated Press has learned the Education Department is considering only partially forgiving federal loans for students defrauded by for-profit-colleges.More >>
Two men have been arrested in Maineville, Ohio while officials attempted to locate fugitives in connection with a triple shooting in Missouri.More >>
Two men have been arrested in Maineville, Ohio while officials attempted to locate fugitives in connection with a triple shooting in Missouri.More >>
Tim Senkowski received the keys to his new home in 2015, built and donated by the nonprofit The Path Home. But after the TV cameras left, he said the workers also took off and never came back.More >>
Tim Senkowski received the keys to his new home in 2015, built and donated by the nonprofit The Path Home. But after the TV cameras left, he said the workers also took off and never came back.More >>
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Holmes, you are urged to call Jackson Police.More >>
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Holmes, you are urged to call Jackson Police.More >>