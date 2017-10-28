FIRST ALERT: Philippe moves offshore, but its Remnants will swing back to the Northeast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As of Sunday morning, Tropical Storm Philippe remains disorganized over South Florida, but could impact the Northeast as it merges with a cold front today.

The storm currently has winds of 45 MPH. It is moving quickly, close to 17 MPH to the east into the open ocean, north of the Bahamas.

By this afternoon the storm will be about 300 miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach and continue east at sea as a cold front pushes it out to sea. There will likely be rough surf along the coast, but no direct impacts are expected in the Grand Strand.

This evening, it will likely weaken to a low pressure system. However, the tropical moisture leftover from that system will provide fuel for heavy rain and very strong winds as it moves up the Northeast coastline. The strong wind and heavy rain will last through midday Monday.

Philippe is a reminder that the Atlantic Hurricane Season isn't over until technically November 30th. There is an area in the central Atlantic Ocean that the National Hurricane Center mentions has about a 40% chance of formation over the next few days.