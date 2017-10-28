FIRST ALERT: Philippe dissipates, but provides fuel for storm along Northeast tonight

As hundreds of people came out for a gun show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, dozens stood outside to protest gun violence. The Horry County Democratic Party Gun Sense Committee is fighting for stricter gun laws in the state. They are pushing for local leaders to close the Charleston Loophole and demand background checks for all sold guns.More >>
A Myrtle Beach mayoral candidate is calling for the current mayor to resign. In a news release late Sunday, Ed Carey “expressed profound embarrassment” over comments Mayor John Rhodes made concerning the Father’s Day shooting on Ocean Boulevard earlier this year. The letter claims that during a debate Wednesday, Mayor Rhodes verbally attacked the man who streamed the shooting on Facebook live, a video that later went viral.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on scene of a reported house fire at 674 Ruthin Lane Sunday night, according to a tweet from HCFR.More >>
SOUSouth Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Keith Rebman, Jr. was laid to rest Sunday. Trooper Rebman was killed October 24 after his patrol vehicle was struck from behind on Interstate 385.More >>
South Carolina is requiring many sex offenders to stay inside their own homes during prime trick-or-treating hours on Halloween night. The State newspaper of Columbia reports that the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services has set a 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. curfew for all offenders under its supervision for a sex offense. The curfew applies to sex offenders on probation or parole.More >>
After an actor told BuzzFeed on Sunday that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him, Spacey posted an apology on Twitter, adding, for the first time publicly, that he is gay.More >>
Investigators say the suspect shot the young man several times, then reversed his truck, running over the couple. Police later found the man inside his truck, where they say he took his own life.More >>
Puerto Rico's governor is demanding that the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.More >>
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation crews are investigating a shootout following a police chase in Panola County.More >>
The woman's lawyer Fleming has filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax, saying the company was negligent when it lost private information on more than 140 million Americans.More >>
Florida (3-4) is on a three-game losing streak and needs to win three more games to become bowl eligible.More >>
Police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead in her home in Lancaster.More >>
A University of Alabama student who was in a coma has passed away after several weeks in the hospital. Allie Brodie was in a medically induced coma after a ball hit her in the head during a soccer game with friends this month. Allie's mom posted on Facebook today letting everyone know she passed away last night. She says Allie never came out of the coma and couldn't handle the complications from pneumonia. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
A sign posted in front of an Upstate church is giving many a reason to pause.More >>
