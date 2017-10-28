FIRST ALERT: Philippe dissipates, but provides fuel for storm al - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Philippe dissipates, but provides fuel for storm along Northeast tonight

By Sean Bailey, Meteorologist
Connect
Storms Along the Northeast through Monday morning. Storms Along the Northeast through Monday morning.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As of Sunday evening, Tropical Storm Philippe has dissipated, but will indirectly impact the Northeast coastline now that it has merged with a cold front. 

The disorganized remnants of the storm are about 300 miles off the coast of the Outer Banks. There will likely be rough surf along the coast, but no direct impacts are expected in the Grand Strand. 

This evening, it will likely weaken to a low pressure system. However, the tropical moisture leftover from that system will provide fuel for heavy rain and very strong winds as it moves up the Northeast coastline tonight. The strong wind and heavy rain will last through early Monday along the Northeast coast from Delaware to Maine.     

Philippe is a reminder that the Atlantic Hurricane Season isn't over until technically November 30th. There is a disturbance in the central Atlantic Ocean that the National Hurricane Center identifies as having about a 40% chance of formation over the next few days. 

