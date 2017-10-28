FIRST ALERT: Philippe Becomes the 16th Tropical Storm this season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As of Saturday evening, the National Hurricane Center has identified Tropical Storm Philippe, the 16th tropical storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane season.

The storm is currently located over Western Cuba, with winds of 40 MPH, barely above the criteria for a tropical storm. It is moving quickly, close to 30 MPH and will move over the southern tip of Florida overnight tonight.

Tropical Storm Watches are in effect, but the brunt of the storm will stay off shore. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the Bahamas as the strong winds and heavy rain are on the eastern side of the storm.

By tomorrow afternoon the storm will be about 300 miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach and continue east at sea as a cold front pushes it out to sea. By Monday afternoon, it will likely weaken to a low pressure system off the coast of Maine.

Philippe is a reminder that the Atlantic Hurricane Season isn't over until technically November 30th. However, there are currently no other areas of interest for tropical development.