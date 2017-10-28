FIRST ALERT: Philippe Becomes the 16th Tropical Storm this season

Damian Williams completed 27-of-38 passes for 269 yards with two touchdowns to help Texas State spoil Coastal Carolina’s Homecoming as the Bobcats claimed a 27-7 victory Saturday night at Brooks Stadium....More >>
People are standing up against domestic violence. During the month of October different domestic violence awareness rallies and community gatherings have been held to help educate the community.More >>
Fire rescue crews are on scene of a working fire on Highway 905 according to a tweet from HCFR. The fire is at 6907 Highway 905, which is the address for Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. The fire is reportedly in the church’s social hall.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working a structure fire at a home on Highway 544, according to a tweet from HCFR. The fire is on Highway 544 and Sandy Pines Lane. It’s advised to avoid the area.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man is now behind bars following an extensive narcotics investigation by the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Officers found a gun, over $14,500 in cash, and over $100,000 worth of drugs during their investigation. Frederick “Cowboy” Augustine was arrested following the investigation.More >>
