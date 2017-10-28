Conway church fire caused by 'unattended cooking,' no injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Fire rescue crews worked to extinguish a working fire on Highway 905 Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet from HCFR.

The fire was at 6907 Highway 905, which is the address for Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. The fire was reportedly in the church’s social hall.

HCFR has reported the fire to be caused by 'unattended cooking.' There were no injuries,

Check back here for more information on this developing story.

@hcfirerescue on scene 6907 Highway 905. Working Fire in a Church Social Hall. Updates to follow. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.