Rescue crews on scene of house fire on Highway 544 and Sandy Pines Lane

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue worked a structure fire at a home on Highway 544 Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet from HCFR.

The fire was on Highway 544 and Sandy Pines Lane. The flames were quickly contained, but crews continued to work the scene. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Check back for more information on this developing story.

