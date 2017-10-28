Myrtle Beach man arrested after being found with over $100,000 w - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach man arrested after being found with over $100,000 worth of drugs, $14,500 cash

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man is now behind bars following an extensive narcotics investigation by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Officers found a gun, over $14,500 in cash, and over $100,000 worth of drugs during their investigation.

Frederick “Cowboy” Augustine was arrested following the investigation.

His charges are as follows:

  • Trafficking Methamphetamine 
  • Trafficking Heroin  
  • Trafficking Crack Cocaine
  • Trafficking Cocaine
  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Ecstasy /MDMA with Intent to Distribute 
  • Possession of Intent to Distribute Schedule II Narcotics
  • Possession of Intent to Distribute Schedule IV Narcotics
  • Possession of Schedule III Narcotics
  • Distribution of Narcotics with close proximity of a school/park
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Felon in possession of a Firearm while Committing a Violent Crime
  • Possession of Stolen Property

