Myrtle Beach man arrested after being found with over $100,000 worth of drugs, $14,500 cash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man is now behind bars following an extensive narcotics investigation by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Officers found a gun, over $14,500 in cash, and over $100,000 worth of drugs during their investigation.

Frederick “Cowboy” Augustine was arrested following the investigation.

His charges are as follows:

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Trafficking Heroin

Trafficking Crack Cocaine

Trafficking Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Ecstasy /MDMA with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Intent to Distribute Schedule II Narcotics

Possession of Intent to Distribute Schedule IV Narcotics

Possession of Schedule III Narcotics

Distribution of Narcotics with close proximity of a school/park

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Felon in possession of a Firearm while Committing a Violent Crime

Possession of Stolen Property

